Mild Tuesday. AM Showers, Breezy Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Another pleasant and milder day is ahead for Tuesday, with highs in the 60s. While still mild on Wednesday, an approaching cold front will bring mainly some morning showers to the region. Southerly wind ahead of the front will shift to the west and it will turn increasingly windy, Wednesday, as the cold front moves across the region. Skies will begin to clear later Wednesday setting the stage for improving conditions for Thanksgiving Day.
Currently, mostly sunny, breezy and cooler, with highs in the low 50s for Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday and Game Day between Virginia and Virginia Tech will feature sunshine and cooler temperatures in the 40s to some low 50s.
This weekend, another storm system will approach the East coast, bringing us a chilly rain Saturday and some more rain on Sunday. Temperatures look to cool again, early next week.
Tonight: Mostly clear, cold. Lows low to mid 30s
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and milder, Highs low to mid 60s. Lows mid 40s
Wednesday: Early AM showers and breezy, Highs low 60s. Lows around 40
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny and breezy, Highs low 50s. Lows low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny, cooler. Highs upper 40s to low 50s. Lows low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers developing. Chilly. Highs mid 40s. Lows around 40
Sunday: Cloudy, Rain likely. Highs low 50s. Lows mid 30s
Monday: Sun and clouds, chilly. Highs upper 40s
