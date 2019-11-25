Mild Tuesday. AM Showers, Breezy Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Another pleasant and milder day is ahead for Tuesday, with highs in the 60s. While still mild on Wednesday, an approaching cold front will bring mainly some morning showers to the region. Southerly wind ahead of the front will shift to the west and it will turn increasingly windy, Wednesday, as the cold front moves across the region. Skies will begin to clear later Wednesday setting the stage for improving conditions for Thanksgiving Day.