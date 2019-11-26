Holiday forecast nice start, soggy finish

Changing weather could cause slow going on area roadways

NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 11-26-2019
By David Rogers | November 26, 2019 at 8:15 AM EST - Updated November 26 at 8:31 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - High pressure to our south will keep wind coming from the southwest. Above normal temperatures will continue through Wednesday. An approaching cold front will bring early showers Wednesday followed by clearing skies and gusty wind. More seasonal temperatures are expected on Thanksgiving and Friday. Another system will bring a few showers Saturday, with more widespread rain on Sunday.

Today: Partly sunny and pleasant, Highs low 60s... Lows mid 40s

Wednesday: Early showers, then clearing and windy, highs mid 60s... Lows around 40

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy and seasonal, highs low 50s... Lows mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny and nice, Highs low 50s... Lows low 30s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers, Highs mid 40s... Lows upper 30s

Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain, Highs 57... Lows mid 30s

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy, Highs low 50s... Lows around 30

