Former Waynesboro restaurant owner set to face trial in December

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - A former Waynesboro restaurant owner is set to face a jury of his peers in just three weeks. A judge arraigned 45-year old Leighton Justice on Monday in Waynesboro Circuit Court and set trial for December 17.
Once an owner of the Fishin’ Pig, Justice was originally facing 30 sex charges. On Monday, prosecutors narrowed it down to three counts of aggravated sexual battery of a teenage child and three counts of adultery and fornication.
Justice is currently out on bond.
