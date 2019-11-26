Defense seeking competency evaluation for Louisa Co. teen accused of murder

LOUISA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - The 16-year-old at the center of a fatal home invasion on South Spotswood Trial is asking for a mental health evaluation.
The teen appeared for a hearing in Louisa Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Tuesday, November 26. He is currently charged with first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, armed robbery, as well as breaking and entering to commit murder and robbery.
The defense cited, “unusual behavior patterns,” and asked for a mental health competency evaluation to be done by a doctor at the University of Virginia. Due to a paperwork issue, Judge Deborah Tinsley could not make a ruling on the defense’s motion Tuesday. The court will likely take up the issue on Friday, December 13.
Prosecutors believe the teen forced an elderly couple out of their home with a sawed-off shotgun on November 12. He then allegedly shot 82-year-old Roger Payne Junior and 73-year-old Nancy Payne. She survived by playing dead, and then ran to a neighbor for help. Roger Payne Jr. died at the scene.
The suspect was later apprehended in Nelson County while driving a car belonging to the victims. He remains detained at the Rappahannock Detention Center.
The father of the teenager previously told NBC29 that his son had been acting out of character in recent months.
Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire is seeking to have the juvenile tried as an adult.
