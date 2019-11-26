Creative Economic Development Consulting shares plan for Waynesboro’s east corridor

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - The city of Waynesboro is looking at ways to spruce up one of the entrances into the city. Waynesboro was the 2019 winner of free consulting services for its east corridor.
On Monday, the founder of Creative Economic Development Consulting shared a plan with city leaders. The firm recommends moving Waynesboro's Visitor Center into the east corridor, strategic property redevelopment, business development strategies, and branding and marketing the corridor to draw people in.
Consultants say the east corridor is an obvious gateway into the city.
"It is a nexus point of the Appalachian Trail, the Shenandoah National Park, and the Blue Ridge Parkway. It's just an obvious place for people to learn about Waynesboro, and then for them to discover and then be pulled into Waynesboro,” Crystal Morphis, CEO of Creative Economic Development Consulting, said.
The consulting firm also developed an implementation plan for the city.
