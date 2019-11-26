Champion Brewing Company announces Camp Champion

Champion Brewing Company Press Release:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. - Champion Brewing Company and the Champion Hospitality Group announced today their next endeavor, Camp Champion, a farm brewery and tasting room at 2001 Earlysville Road in Albemarle County. Champion will create a summer camp-themed venue carrying Champion’s award-winning flagship beers and small-batch beers brewed onsite, using pawpaws, persimmons, and other fruits and herbs grown at the farm.
The property sits on a 3.27-acre peninsula overlooking the Rivanna Reservoir. This waterfront location offers plentiful parking and lots of outdoor space for patrons. The existing structure will meet the venue’s short and long-term needs. Camp Champion is expected to open in April 2020.
Champion owner Hunter Smith said, “The vision for the beer brewed at Camp Champion is to partner with local nonprofits to create small-batch beers with a portion of the proceeds going back into the community. We’re excited to create this nostalgic, summer camp atmosphere to bring people together while supporting local causes as well.”
“Camp Champion is a welcome addition to Albemarle County’s farm brewery product. Our visitors are seeking homegrown, local experiences in natural settings,” said Courtney Cacatian, executive director of the Charlottesville Albemarle Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Camp Champion’s riverside outdoor seating, convenient location, and bucolic atmosphere will undoubtedly surprise and delight visitors to the area.”
