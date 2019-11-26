Burnley-Moran Elementary School holds Multicultural Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Burnley-Moran Elementary School is celebrating diversity and teaching students about each other's cultures.
The school hosted Multicultural Day on Tuesday morning. Students made a living museum with displays, food, clothing, and passports from countries around the world.
ESL teacher Tracy Hardley works with students from 13 different countries and planned the event to expose students to their peer's cultures.
"I think it’s extremely important especially in this time of acceptance and recognizing our diversity and what everybody has to bring to the table and if we can start with the children sharing that then it trickles into the older generation as well, I hope," Hardely said.
Hardley’s students speak little or no English and she believes events like these help bridge the gap for students.
