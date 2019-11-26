Body found in Albemarle County reservoir, identified

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At approximately 3:00 pm this afternoon, Albemarle County Police Officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to a report of an unusual object in the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir in the vicinity of Lochridge Lane. The Underwater Recovery Team recovered a body at approximately 5:20 pm and were able to identify the man as Mark Kenneth Robbins. A cause of death determination will be made by the Medical Examiners Office in Richmond.