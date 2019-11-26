Body found in Albemarle County reservoir, identified

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A body has been recovered from an Albemarle County reservoir.
Shortly after 3 p.m., Albemarle County Fire and Rescue responded to a report of suspicious activity on Lochridge Lane. When they arrived, there was a report of a body in the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir.
The Underwater Recovery Team was called to the scene and recovered the body around 5:20 p.m. A cause of death determination will be made by the Medical Examiners Office in Richmond.
Officials were able to identify the man as Mark Kenneth Robbins, 58 years old, of Charlottesville, who had been missing since November 17.
Police are asking anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 434-977-4000.
NBC29 has a crew on scene and will update this story as updates become available.
Related Article: Albemarle County Police asking for help to find a missing man
Press Release from Albemarle County Police:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA - At approximately 3:00 pm this afternoon, Albemarle County Police Officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to a report of an unusual object in the South Fork Rivanna Reservoir in the vicinity of Lochridge Lane. The Underwater Recovery Team recovered a body at approximately 5:20 pm and were able to identify the man as Mark Kenneth Robbins. A cause of death determination will be made by the Medical Examiners Office in Richmond.
Mr. Robbins, 58 years old, of Charlottesville, had been missing since November 17.
This remains an active investigation. No further information will be released at this time.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.