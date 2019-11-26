Be Well Adjusted hosts toy, book donation for migrant children

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A Charlottesville business is looking for help to spread holiday cheer for children in the migrant community. The chiropractic practice, Be Well Adjusted, is collecting new and gently used toys.
Those items will be given to families with Virginia Migrant Education.
Doctor Suzanne Wilson has been part of the effort for more than 20 years. “Anything that you have that you want to make room for Santa at your own house, this is a great way to clean up your house and have a nice open space in your heart too.”
They’re looking for things like soccer balls and art supplies. For information on how to donate, you can click here.
