Albemarle students take on teachers in annual Turkey Bowl flag football game

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Some Albemarle County students rang in Thanksgiving break with their annual Turkey Bowl.
Students at Murray Elementary School took on teachers in a game of flag football on Tuesday afternoon. Students have won in the past, and one of the players says cheers from other students help motivate the team.
“That have confidence you can do this, I think we’re gonna win,” said fifth grader Liam Matthews.
Students from Western Albemarle High School were in attendance to provide coaching and support to the students. In the end, the student won by a score of 36-24.
