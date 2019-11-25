Waynesboro announces next steps for South River Preserve Project

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - Waynesboro is announcing next steps for the South River Preserve Project -- the major overhaul of a site contaminated by mercury.
A total of 26 acres, including Constitution Park, will be restored for wildlife and serve as a public park. The $2.6 million project is funded by a larger settlement with Dupont for mercury contamination at the site.
The city has formed a team to study the area's needs to support birds and fish. The group will also get public feedback to create a new space for the community.
“This will be a project that has state-wide significance, because of the amount of transformation that's gonna take place right here in downtown Waynesboro,” said Dwayne Jones of Waynesboro Parks & Recreation.
The group will get feedback early next year as it works on a master plan. Construction is slated to begin in 2021.
