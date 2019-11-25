One confirmed dead, 3 injured in partial building collapse in downtown Cincinnati, officials say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police Department sources confirmed to FOX19 NOW one person is dead in the partial collapse of a building in downtown Cincinnati.
Three others were injured in the collapse Monday afternoon at a construction project on the corner of 4th and Race streets.
Cincinnati Fire Chief Roy Winston says three people have been taken to the hospital, two to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and one to Christ Hospital.
UCMC says one of the injured is in fair condition and the other is in good condition.
Chief Winston says all three injured are construction workers who were on the fifth floor of the building when it collapsed. Concrete was being poured on the sixth floor when it became too heavy and the roof above the workers collapsed.
He explains the fire department has a collapse protocol that was followed by what he called a ‘two-alarm response.’
Emergency crews remain on the scene conducting interviews and investigating.
Hamilton County Urban Search and Rescue is also on the scene.
Ron Howard is a building manager on West 4th Street.
“(I was) just sitting at my desk and I heard a loud noise outside and I looked across, saw the construction workers looking up, and at the same time I saw beams of metal falling down,” Howard told FOX19 NOW at the scene. “I was like, ‘Holy cow.’ Those guys, I watched them dive for their safety and ran outside immediately to see what was going on.”
Dustin Baker, who was installing new carpeting at a nearby hotel when he saw the collapse, says he knows some of the men who work at the construction site from having run into them during busy days downtown.
“We’ve been working here since they started this,” Baker explained. “I never thought I’d see something like that. The first thing I thought was, I hope everyone is ok.”
3CDC is the developer for the future building’s commercial space and the garage, which was topped out last month, according to a release, which is embedded below. Flaherty & Collins, 3CDC says, is developing the apartments above, with Turner Construction serving as the general contractor for the entire project.
“Construction will be paused as project partners work to determine the cause of the collapse and confirm the structural integrity of the rest of the building,” 3CDC said.
In a statement Monday, Turner Construction Company said:
“Earlier today at the Fourth and Race Street project, a section of temporary concrete form work collapsed during a concrete pour on the sixth floor. We are aware of injuries to three workers. First responders were called and all construction activity was halted. First responders provided immediate care and the injured workers were transported to nearby hospitals. Recovery efforts are ongoing. Counseling services will be made available to all workers on site. We work extremely hard to prevent days like this and our thoughts are with the injured workers and their families.”
