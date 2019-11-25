Virginia beats undefeated Old Dominion in overtime.

“Thank goodness for Kylie [Kornegay-Lucas]. We started that game horribly. My team wasn’t recognizable in that first half. We just did so many things that were not reminiscent or familiar of who we are. Of course, you have games like that, and you expect it to happen maybe for a quarter or a few minutes but for it to happen for a whole half and then half of a quarter? You do a whole lot of things – substitutions, changing plays, changing personnel and putting people in positions to do what they do individually to give us a spark. Kylie did an awesome job of stepping up and doing what she does, especially for a first-year player. We expect so much from our first-year kids, but Kylie was above and beyond that today. Without the effort that she had today…I don’t think we get back in that game.”