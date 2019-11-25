Vinegar Hill Park Historic Resources Subcommittee discusses next steps

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville city planners are moving forward with designs on Vinegar Hill Park. The Vinegar Hill Park Historic Resources Subcommittee met on Monday to talk next steps.
A temporary exhibit is up right now on the Downtown Mall, due to the construction happening for the center for developing entrepreneurs. The committee hopes to add to that in the short-term.
"About a month ago we hung up temporary banners on the construction fence along the code building where the construction site of the code building and these discuss the history of the vinegar hill neighborhood and we are hoping to put up more posters and more banners,” Robert Watkins, with historic preservation, said.
Vinegar Hill was a historically African American neighborhood that was destroyed by urban renewal. The next committee meeting is December 13 in City Hall.
