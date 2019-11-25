Trinity Presbyterian hosts annual international Thanksgiving dinner

Thanksgiving is less than a week away and one Charlottesville church is celebrating early by hosting their annual feast for international families and students.

By Madison Jones | November 24, 2019 at 9:46 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 11:40 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Trinity Presbyterian church hosted hundreds on Sunday for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Turkey, ham, stuffing, sweet potatoes and all of the class dishes were on the menu.

Volunteer Jim Newman says watching everyone from all walks of life break bread is how he imagines heaven will look like. “When we all sit around the banquet table with Christ all the different nations are going to be there, nations and tongues and it’s just going to be great."

For more than 15 years the thanksgiving dinner has become a well-known event in the international community.

