Trinity Presbyterian hosts annual international Thanksgiving dinner

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Trinity Presbyterian church hosted hundreds on Sunday for a traditional Thanksgiving meal. Turkey, ham, stuffing, sweet potatoes and all of the class dishes were on the menu.
Volunteer Jim Newman says watching everyone from all walks of life break bread is how he imagines heaven will look like. “When we all sit around the banquet table with Christ all the different nations are going to be there, nations and tongues and it’s just going to be great."
For more than 15 years the thanksgiving dinner has become a well-known event in the international community.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.