Toy Lift Charlottesville prepares for annual toy drive

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Toy Lift Charlottesville is gearing up for its annual toy drive. It needs hundreds of volunteers to help make more than 4,000 Christmas wishes come true.
Children from Charlottesville, Albemarle, Fluvanna, Buckingham, Greene, and Nelson counties are all benefitting from this toy drive. Volunteers are needed for set up, toy collection, sorting and greeting December 5 through the 8.
Toy Lift Charlottesville Secretary Charlie Hall says being a part of the Christmas magic is the best reward. "The greatest feeling is waking up on Christmas morning knowing that those kids that you spent 72 pretty much sleepless hours - that those kids are waking up to Christmas presents under the tree.”
To view a list of all seven collection sites or to volunteer, you can click here.
