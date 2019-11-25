Supervisors consider making Greene Co. a Second Amendment sanctuary

GREENE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Greene County supervisors are deciding if they want to make the small county a Second Amendment sanctuary. The move comes as Democrats are set to have the majority in the General Assembly and could enact new gun laws.
Greene supervisors will get a presentation on the Second Amendment sanctuary issue at their meeting Tuesday night. Greene could follow a growing number of Virginia localities to deny new gun restrictions.
The Board of Supervisors has a variety of potential resolutions to pass. All of them indicate the county would not use public funds to restrict Second Amendment rights.
"There have been multiple inputs from the community urging the board to consider a resolution, or in one case an ordinance, concerning Second Amendment rights and protecting of such rights in Greene County," said Greene County administrator Mark Taylor.
Greene County Sheriff Steve Smith says the concern is that a General Assembly controlled by Democrats could spell trouble for gun owners. However, Sheriff Smith recognizes they’d have to enforce certain potential laws, like universal background checks.
“It’s a statement being made by the county, county governance, and the citizens that they are alert and they’re awake and they know what’s going on with the government and they’re not going to stand for an infringement of any Second Amendment rights,” Smith said.
While no legislation has been introduced to outright remove guns from the state, those in power don't want to take a chance.
“If they want to start coming out and doing the confiscation where you don’t have a judicial process, then that’s a problem," Smith said.
Greene supervisors meet at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at the administration building in Stanardsville.
Smith will attend and he expects a large public turnout at the meeting.
Augusta County supervisors are also looking into a Second Amendment sanctuary county declaration. The board is urging people to come to a special meeting on the topic next week, instead of attending tomorrow's regular meeting where the topic is not on the agenda.
The board has already heard from many concerned citizens. It scheduled the special meeting for Wednesday, December 4 at 6 p.m. It will be held at Stuarts Draft High School to accommodate a large crowd.
