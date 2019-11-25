Sheriff’s Office charges 4 with conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine

ORANGE COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - Authorities are charging four men in connection with a investigation in Locust Grove.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday, November 25, that arrests were made following the search of three homes in the Flat Run area last week.
The following suspects are each facing one count of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine:
- Bennie Donte Cook
- Irving Woodroe Johnson Senior
- Henry Levie Johnson Minor
- Yace MacArthur Lewis
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Stephen LaLuna at (540) 661-5093.
