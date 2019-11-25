Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Bariatric Surgery

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Bariatric or weight loss surgery is an option for patients who are interested in losing weight, and becoming healthier in general.
“Bariatric surgery is a surgical option for patients who are interested in not only interested in losing weight, but also in making better health life decisions for themselves moving forward and to really live a healthier life,” said Dr. Tim Snow, a bariatric surgeon at Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Snow notes that, in addition to weight loss, surgery also helps patients lessen or eliminate health issues like diabetes, hypertension, high cholesterol and sleep apnea.
“Surgery is only a small picture of the entire bariatric process,” said Snow. “A lot of a person’s success omes from patient motivation and making sure they do stay up on top of taking care of themselves.”
Snow says that there is a dedicated team in place, including a nutritionist and psychologists who assist patients through the process. However, it is ultimately up to each individual to ensure their success.
Dr. Snow performs two types of surgery. The first is the gastric bypass procedure.
“For the gastric bypass, we are essentially making a small stomach pouch, and connecting the intestines to that pouch,” said Dr. Snow. “It works in two ways. First, it is a metabolic procedure, altering the way hormones effect the body. Second, it is a restrictive procedure meaning patients are able to eat less, which helps with their weight loss.”
The second option is a sleeve gastrectomy.
“We are essentially stapling off the stomach to make a long skinny tube and remove the excess portion of the stomach, which is approximately 70-80% of the stomach,” said Dr. Snow.
Finally, if needed, Dr. Snow can also provide revisions to previous bariatric surgeries.
