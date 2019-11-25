Medicare data breach impacts about 220,000 beneficiaries

CMS and Valley Program for Aging Services recommends that Medicare beneficiaries take the following actions: • Open mail with the CMS logo on the envelope; it might contain a new Medicare card. • If a new Medicare card is received in the mail, call 1-800-MEDICARE (800-633- 4627) and confirm that a new Medicare number has been issued. • Be sure to inform your health care providers of the new Medicare number. • Check your Explanation of Benefits statements to confirm that the services charged to your Medicare number were actually received by you. Report any suspicious billings to 1-800-MEDICARE.