Medicare data breach impacts about 220,000 beneficiaries

11/25/2019 Press Release from VPAS:
Harrisonburg, Va. – The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) have announced that about 220,000 Medicare beneficiaries’ card numbers have been compromised by an unknown person or organization. It is unknown how this data breach occurred, but CMS is taking steps to remedy the situation and prevent its reoccurrence in the future.
CMS is checking all billing for services for what appears to be fraudulent use. If fraud is suspected, the Medicare card number is shut down and the beneficiary is issued a new Medicare number and mailed a new card. It appears that these numbers are only being used to bill Medicare for services that were not received.
CMS and Valley Program for Aging Services recommends that Medicare beneficiaries take the following actions: • Open mail with the CMS logo on the envelope; it might contain a new Medicare card. • If a new Medicare card is received in the mail, call 1-800-MEDICARE (800-633- 4627) and confirm that a new Medicare number has been issued. • Be sure to inform your health care providers of the new Medicare number. • Check your Explanation of Benefits statements to confirm that the services charged to your Medicare number were actually received by you. Report any suspicious billings to 1-800-MEDICARE.
As a reminder Medicare doesn’t call beneficiaries. Be advised to NOT give your Medicare number to anyone calling you on the phone even if they state they are with Medicare or Social Security.
VPAS empowers adults 60 years and over with the resources and opportunities they need to lead engaged lives. With information and referral services, Medicare counseling, senior transportation, recreational programming, meal delivery, and case management available throughout five counties in the Shenandoah Valley, VPAS has been serving older adults and their families for more than 45 years.
