Louisa County High School students build a home

LOUISA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - A Louisa County family in need will have a roof over their head next year, thanks to the work of students at Louisa County High School. The students are helping to build the home alongside the Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation.
The students are building the homes as part of Louisa County Public School's Career and Technical Education Program. They're doing a little bit of everything from laying the frame, to installing siding, and more. Carpentry students in Louisa County are hard at work.
"The opportunity to build another home with the students involved is just another layer that just, just ties it all together, and it's our way to give back to the county,” Dan Burke, with Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation, said.
They've been building the house for the last 6 weeks, every day for three hours during the school day. Their teacher and other contractors help out and supervise.
"What a great real-world experience for them to learn from carpentry one, you know, several years ago to being on a level two, level three course now where they’re building on-site projects, and this is our second house build so we’re going to try to do this annually,” Bo Bundrick, with Louisa County Career and Technical Education, said.
The Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation builds units to increase access to affordable housing in both counties.
"Bo was the one that reached out and contacted us and asked if we had any projects coming up that the students might be able to get involved in and it just made so much sense,” Burke said.
"It's a great opportunity for someone that's going to be working in our county living in our county and to qualify to be a benefactor of this program and we appreciate the partnership that we have with the housing Foundation,” Bundrick said.
For these students, the benefits of the experience will last a lifetime.
"When they become a home buyer, the homeowner themselves and they’ll be able to take care of anything around their house because they know they have the skills,” Burke said.
The new homeowner will receive the house in April. The county says it hopes to do more projects with the Fluvanna-Louisa Housing Foundation next year, too.
