Jens Soering, Elizabeth Haysom granted parole

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - After more than a dozen tries, the former University of Virginia student convicted in a 1985 double murder is getting parole.
Jens Soering was convicted of killing Elizabeth Haysom’s parents in their Bedford County home. Haysom, another former UVA student, was Soering’s girlfriend and pleaded guilty to accessory to murder. She is also getting parole.
Both Soering and Haysom will be released to ICE officials to be permanently removed from the United States. Soering had confessed to the murder, but later recanted during a 2011 interview with NBC29.
Albemarle County Sheriff Chip Harding had recently led a charge to exonerate Soering by working with a team of investigators, including a former FBI agent.
Statement from Congressman Ben Cline on Seoring and Haysom’s paroles:
WASHINGTON – Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) released the following statement regarding the Virginia State Parole Board’s decision to parole Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom. These two individuals were convicted for their roles in the 1985 double murder of Derek and Nancy Haysom in Bedford County.
“I am shocked and appalled by the Virginia State Parole Board’s decision to grant parole to Jens Soering and Elizabeth Haysom, who are imprisoned for their roles in the gruesome 1985 double murder of Derek and Nancy Haysom in Bedford County,” Cline said. “The impact of the Haysoms’ murder is still felt by the Bedford community today. This decision, based not on any remorse by the murderers for their crimes, but instead on some supposed cost-benefit to Virginia, is an insult to the families of the victims and to the principles of justice and the rule of law.”
