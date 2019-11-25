Harrisonburg police investigating 7-Eleven robbery

HARRISONBURG, V.A. (WVIR) - Police are looking for suspects in connection with an armed robbery at the 7-Eleven on North Main Street in Harrisonburg.
Officers were called out to the convenience store around 2 a.m. Monday, November 25. Two men had reportedly entered the store, displayed a gun, and demanded cash from the clerk. They then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money, possibly toward North Main St. and Commerce Drive.
A detailed description of the suspects is not currently available.
The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the Major Crime Unit at (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or text “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
11/25/2019 Release from the Harrisonburg Police Department:
Harrisonburg, VA – On Monday, November 25th at approximately 0200 hours officers with the Harrisonburg Police Department responded to an armed robbery at the 711 on North Main Street in Harrisonburg.
Two suspects had entered the store, displayed a firearm and demanded cash from the clerk. They were able to leave the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The suspects fled the area on foot immediately after the incident, last seen in the area of North Main Street and Commerce Drive. A Patrol Units established a perimeter surrounding the area and an HPD K-9 Team performed to track for the suspects.
The suspects are described as both being male, approximately 5’6” and wearing dark clothing. Detectives with HPD’s Major Crime Unit (MCU) are investigating the incident. Updates will be made available as the investigation continues.
The Harrisonburg Police Department is asking for the community’s help with information related to this robbery. We encourage anyone who may have witnessed this incident or any suspicious activity in the area to contact the major crime unit at (540) 437-2640. Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus their tip to CRIMES (274637).
