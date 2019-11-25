Former Virginia star Kyle Guy makes NBA debut with Sacramento Kings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Former University of Virginia basketball star Kyle Guy made his NBA debut Sunday night with the Sacramento Kings.
Guy didn’t play in the game but there were several UVa fans that made the trip from Charlottesville to Washington D.C. where Guy and the Kings were playing the Wizards.
In pregame warm-ups Guy looked like he was having the time of his life with lots of smiles as he prepared for his first NBA game.
Guy says he got the unexpected call at 2am Saturday that he was being called up from the G-League to help the Sacramento Kings.
“The obvious thing is being able to spread the floor and shoot it,” Guy says about his strengths. “Being a good teammate is something I’ve always prided myself on. Whatever this team needs from me or this organization needs from me is what I’m willing to bring.”
Guy earned a two-way contract with Sacramento back in July. The rookie was averaging about 25 points and six assists with Sacramento’s G-League affiliate in Stockton, CA.
Guy’s transition to pro ball has appeared to be smooth.
“Yes and no,” says Guy. “Yes because the things I learned at Virginia, playing at a high level has carried over and helped me be infront of the 8 ball so far. I may not be the greatest defender in the world but I know where I’m supposed to be. Coach Bennett and his staff did a great job of preparing me, De’Andre’s killing, playing well, I haven’t seen Ty yet, but De’Andre’s playing very well.”
“We love Kyle,” says Sacramento Kings head coach Luke Walton. “The way he sees the game, his smarts, much better play-maker than I would have thought when we got him. He’s done a nice job with us. In the G-League he’s been doing what we want. He’s been handling and getting reps up. He’s scoring points down there and we know he’s a capable scorer and we want to continue to develop him as an all around player.”
Guys says during his downtime, he watches every UVa basketball game he can.
“I think this might be the best defensive team he’s ever had, but they’re struggling a little bit offensively,” says Guy about Tony Bennett’s Wahoos. “It’ll come, they have some new guys, some young guys and finding rolls. I think they’re going to be a force to be reckon with.”
