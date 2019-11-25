Firefighters offer Thanksgiving safety tips

11/25/2019 Release from the Charlottesville Fire Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue:
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - As the holidays are fast approaching, many of us will be gathering and giving thanks with family and friends this Thanksgiving.
The kitchen is the heart of the home, especially during the holidays. Thanksgiving is the peak day for home cooking fires, more than two times as many home-cooking fires occur than on any other typical day.
Kitchen and cooking safety:
- Stay in the kitchen when you are frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even a short period of time, turn off the stove.
- Check the stove regularly if you're simmering, roasting, boiling, or baking.
- Remain at home while you are cooking, use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
- Keep things that can catch on fire - like oven mitts, towels, paper or plastic - away from you stove top.
- Avoid wearing loose-fitting clothes while in the kitchen.
- Always have a lid that fits your pot or a flat pan to quickly smother out a fire.
- Missing or dead batteries are the main reasons smoke alarms do not sound in response to a fire.
- In case of an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the door closed to prevent flames from spreading.
- After a fire your stove and oven should be checked or serviced before using again.
Child Safety:
- Keep children at least 3 feet away from a hot stove.
- Make sure kids stay away from hot foods and liquids. The steam or splash from them could cause serious burns.
- Keep knives out of reach of children.
- Keep matches and lighters out of reach of children.
- Treat burns right away by applying cool water for 3 - 5 minutes, if severe call 911.
- Make sure you have working smoke alarms, test them by pushing the test button.
Thanksgiving Day fire facts:
- Thanksgiving is the peak day for home-cooking fires.
- The average number of reported residential building fires on Thanksgiving Day was more than double (2.3 times more) the average number of fires in residential buildings on all other days.
- Thanksgiving Day fires in residential buildings occurred from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., when many people were most likely preparing Thanksgiving dinner.
- Cooking equipment was the leading cause of home fires and fire injuries, causing 46% of home fires that resulted in 19% of the home fire deaths and 44% of the injuries.
- Unattended equipment was a factor in one-third (33%) of reported home cooking fires and half (49%) of the associated deaths.
The holiday season is a busy time for all. As the winter months approach the risk of fires increases. The Charlottesville Fire Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue is dedicated to reducing fires within the community. If you need free smoke alarms and live in the City of Charlottesville you can call the Charlottesville Fire Department smoke alarm line at 434-970-3245. Albemarle County residents can call Albemarle County Fire Rescue at 434-296-5833.
