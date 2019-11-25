Firefighters offer Thanksgiving safety tips

The holiday season is a busy time for all. As the winter months approach the risk of fires increases. The Charlottesville Fire Department and Albemarle County Fire Rescue is dedicated to reducing fires within the community. If you need free smoke alarms and live in the City of Charlottesville you can call the Charlottesville Fire Department smoke alarm line at 434-970-3245. Albemarle County residents can call Albemarle County Fire Rescue at 434-296-5833.