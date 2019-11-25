Field trip takes Albemarle students to see Harriet Tubman movie

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Some Albemarle County students traded the classroom for a trip to the movies on Monday while learning some valuable lessons.
Sixth grade students from Burley Middle School went to the Violet Crown on Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall to see the movie “Harriet.” The film tells the story of Harriet Tubman’s escape from slavery and her work on the Underground Railroad.
Teachers say that field trips like this are a great way to bring students together to have discussions on difficult topics.
“We all have a shared past but we have different understandings of that shared past and I think that by having this common experience and revisiting the past we are better able to like think about what our current day is like,” said BMS teacher Diane Harding.
After the film, the students walked back to school to have classroom discussions about the film. The school’s seventh and eighth graders will make the same trip on Tuesday.
