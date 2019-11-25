Above normal temperatures Thanksgiving week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A southerly flow will warm temperatures over the next few days. Sunshine will blanket the area to start the holiday week. A strong cold front will move through the area Wednesday, bringing showers and gusty wind. Skies should clear later Wednesday setting the stage for improving conditions for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will cool back to normal levels Thursday and Friday. Another cold front will approach for the weekend bringing more rain both Saturday and Sunday.