Above normal temperatures Thanksgiving week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A southerly flow will warm temperatures over the next few days. Sunshine will blanket the area to start the holiday week. A strong cold front will move through the area Wednesday, bringing showers and gusty wind. Skies should clear later Wednesday setting the stage for improving conditions for Thanksgiving. Temperatures will cool back to normal levels Thursday and Friday. Another cold front will approach for the weekend bringing more rain both Saturday and Sunday.
Today: Mostly sunny and pleasant , Highs: upper 50s...Lows: mid 30s
Tuesday: Partly sunny and milder, Highs low 60s...Lows mid 40s
Wednesday: Early showers and breezy, Highs low 60s...Lows low 40s
Thanksgiving: Mostly sunny & breezy, Highs mid 50s...Lows low 30s
Friday: Mostly sunny and seasonal, Highs low 50s...Lows low 30s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with showers, Highs upper 40s...Lows low 40s
Sunday: Cloudy with periods of rain, Highs around 60...Lows mid 30s
