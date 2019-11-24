‘We Code, Too’ hosts 6th annual Turkey Giveaway at the Jefferson School

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Charlottesville families who may have may have trouble getting food on the table will have a thanksgiving dinner this year thanks to an area nonprofit.
On Sunday, ‘We Code, Too’, founded by City Councilman Wes Bellamy, hosted the group's 6th annual Turkey Giveaway at the Jefferson School's African American Heritage Center. Families lined up for more than an hour before the event officially started to get their hands on one of the birds.
"It's a gift and a curse because in some ways we're really blessed and fortunate to be able to give back - but then it's heartbreaking because their need is so great here within our area. We're just happy that we can play a role in our capacity,” Bellamy said.
"We see families come through here today with their kids you know and like you see the smiles on the face they get to walk away with the turkey you know they know they don’t have to worry about that particular piece so our table for the holidays,” Volunteer Antwon Brinson said.
The group gave away 200 turkeys on Sunday in less than 30 minutes. They’ll also be hand-delivering 25 more turkeys for people who were unable to make the event.
