Three Notch’d and Red Shoe Cville create a holiday beer to benefit area nonprofit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) -
The phrase ‘home for the holidays’ usually elicits thoughts of your adult children returning to town or a soldier returning home, but this year it may make people in Charlottesville think of alcohol. That’s because Red Shoe Cville and Three Notch’d are brewing up a craft beer called ‘Home for the Holidays’ that will have folks saying cheers for charity.
The beer will benefit The Ronald McDonald House Charities Charlottesville, which helps families with sick children.
“I just think it’s a wonderful opportunity to highlight those folks that won’t be home that would like to be home for Christmas, whether it’s the men and women serving in the armed forces or the families that we serve who have children in the hospital and won’t be home,” Ronald McDonald House Executive Director Rita Ralston said.
The beer will be released on December 14.
