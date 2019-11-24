Nice travel weather for a couple days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The wind will relax overnight. Some frost and fog could form by dawn if it’s calm in your neighborhood. A light south breeze will give us a little warming trend through Tuesday.
A stronger storm system arrives by Wednesday morning with some rain showers. It’ll turn breezy again.
Clearing and drier Wednesday night into Thanksgiving Day. A little cooler for shoppers on Friday and Saturday.
Tracking a new wet and windy weather maker later next weekend. Rain is mostly likely next Sunday. It looks to clear out and cool down going back to work and school on Monday, December 2nd.
Sunday night: A few clouds. Clearing sky overnight. Patchy frost and fog by dawn. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s. A brisk evening and calmer overnight.
Monday: Sunshiny sky. Pleasant afternoon. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Light south breeze.
Monday night: Clear and chilly. Lows in the 30s.
Tuesday: Sun, then some clouds. Milder with highs in the 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Rain showers. Mainly in the morning. Mostly cloudy. High 55 to 60 degrees. Lows lower 40s.
Thanksgiving: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Slight shower chance with a warm front. Highs upper 40s. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Rain most likely. Highs in the 50s.
