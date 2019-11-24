JMU Football earns No. 2 seed in FCS Playoffs

The James Madison football team earned the No. 2 seed and a first round bye in the FCS Playoffs

JMU Football earns No. 2 seed in FCS Playoffs
The JMU football team earned the #2 seed in the FCS Tournament (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | November 24, 2019 at 6:52 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 6:52 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The JMU football team earned the #2 overall seed in the FCS Playoffs, the NCAA announced on Sunday.

The Dukes went 11-1 during the regular season, with their only loss coming on the road against FBS opponent West Virginia, and they finished with a perfect 8-0 record in the CAA.

James Madison has a bye in the opening round, and they will host the winner of Monmouth and Holy Cross on Saturday, December 7th.

North Dakota State (12-0, 8-0 MVFC) claimed the No. 1 overall seed

Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.