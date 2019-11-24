Improving weather

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - After a soaking rain Saturday evening, today will be dry, blustery with increasing sun. Seasonable temperatures this afternoon. The wind will relax overnight. Areas of fog and frost should form by dawn.
Good travel weather Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures a little milder than average.
A cold front arrives Wednesday. That’s our next best rain risk. A few showers likely, mainly during the first half of the day. Most areas should get less than a quarter inch of rainfall.
A little cooler with some sun Thanksgiving, Thursday. Remaining dry for shoppers on Friday.
Tracking a new wet weather maker later next weekend.
Sunday: Becoming mostly sunny. Brisk west, northwest winds of 10 to 25 mph. Highs in the upper 40s for the Shenandoah Valley. Low to mid 50s for central VA.
Sunday night: Clear sky. Becoming calm late. Patchy frost and fog by morning. Lows upper 20s to lower 30s.
Monday: Sunshiny with a pleasant afternoon. Highs 55 to 60 degrees. Light south breeze.
Monday night: Clear and chilly. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Hazy sun. Highs lower 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Morning rain showers. Mostly cloudy. High 55 to 60 degrees. Lows in the 30s.
Thanksgiving: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s.
Friday: Partly sunny. Highs lower 50s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Passing shower chance. Not a big risk at this time. High near 50. Rain is more likely Sunday into Sunday night.
