Film documenting the African American experience in Charlottesville premieres at the Jefferson School

The premiere of a new movie about the black experience in Charlottesville from slavery through the 1970′s premiered Saturday night. The film called, A Legacy Unbroken: The Story of Black Charlottesville, showcases the successes of African Americans in Charlottesville despite racism and other obstacles placed in their way.
Filmmaker Tanesha Hudson has lived in Charlottesville all her life and wanted to showcase the positive experiences of black people in the city. “It was just necessary for me to show the world that yes, we are here. Yes, we are thriving. We’ve been thriving,” she said.
Hudson had a few guiding questions while filming. “How did we live despite it all, you know, despite the systemic Southern racism that was beating us real hard on the back."
Hudson is in discussions with other theaters in Charlottesville to screen the film sometime in January and is also currently working on a second documentary.
