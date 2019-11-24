Dukes finish CAA perfect with 55-21 win at Rhode Island.

KEY MOMENTS JMU put up 55 points on nine different scoring plays. The Dukes got on the board first, taking the lead for good at 3-0 with 6:06 remaining in the first quarter. Ethan Ratke converted a chance from 42 yards out to cap a seven-play, 36-yard scoring drive. The Dukes then rode that lead to victory, increasing their advantage by 31 points along the way.