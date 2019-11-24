Annual Mistletoe Market hosted at Fashion Square Mall in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - With the holidays fast approaching, some of the area’s artists are getting together to sell their crafts. On Sunday, vendors sold tasty treats, clothing, and jewelry at Fashion Square Mall for Charlottesville’s annual Mistletoe Market.
The event is hosted by the Junior League of Charlottesville. The organization is committed to promoting voluntarism and improving the community.
It’s all part of an effort to connect small businesses with the community and support charity.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.