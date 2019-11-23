Virginia’s season ends with a 2-1 loss to Princeton in NCAA semifinals

Princeton took a 2-1 lead with 4:50 remaining in the third period when Julianna Tornetta picked up a rebound and put it into the net. The Cavaliers’ attempt to rally was hampered when one of their players received a 10-minute yellow card 3:15 into the fourth quarter. Virginia went down another player eight minutes later when she also received a yellow card, giving Princeton a two-man advantage. UVA pulled its goalie with 2:53 remaining, evening the number of players on the field as the first card had expired. Virginia had a chance to score, earning a penalty corner with 11.8 seconds remaining in the game. Freshman Cato Geusgens (Wassenaar, Netherlands) got off two shots, both of which were blocked. Sophomore Amber Ezechiels (Niew-Vennep, Netherlands) corralled the final rebound and fired off a third shot, but the attempt went wide, ending the game.