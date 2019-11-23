Virginia Football Cruises Past Liberty 55-27

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Virginia quarterback Bryce Perkins threw two touchdown passes and ran for another as the Cavaliers ran past Liberty 55-27.
Virginia also got rushing touchdowns from PK Kier, Lamont Atkins and Mike Hollis in the win.
Joe Reed, Terrell Jana and Dontayvion Wicks all had receiving touchdowns.
Wicks’ touchdown came on a pass from backup quarterback Brennan Armstrong with 1:58 left in the game.
The Cavaliers racked up 499 total yards and didn’t have any turnovers.
Virginia improves to 8-3 and has a chance to win the ACC’s Coastal Division with a win over rival Virginia Tech in the regular season finale on Friday at Scott Stadium.
