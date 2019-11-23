Utah Jazz arena evacuated postgame due to suspicious package

“Guest safety is the top priority at Vivint Smart Home Arena. At the conclusion of the Utah Jazz-Golden State game, an employee noticed an unattended package on the main concourse. Upon further examination, it was concluded that we would enact our emergency action plan. Security was promptly alerted and guests were diverted away from the area and cleared from the arena. Salt Lake City Police Department assumed control of the situation, executing its suspicious package protocol,” the Jazz said.