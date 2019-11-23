Rain exits late

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A cold rain will continue this Saturday evening. Pockets ice possible over the spine of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Mainly on elevated and untreated surfaces. The rain will exit from west to east after midnight. Temperatures will hold steady or even come up a couple degrees overnight. It’ll turn blustery Sunday morning. Sunshine returns Sunday along with seasonable temperatures.
Milder and dry to start the week. Good for Thanksgiving travel. A weak cold front arrives Wednesday with a brief shower chance. Mostly in the morning.
Nice weather expected for Thanksgiving and for shopping Friday.
A passing shower risk Saturday with a warm front. Watching for a more widespread rain event for later next Sunday.
Saturday night: Rainy evening. Pockets of ice possible over the higher elevations of the Blue Ridge. Lows upper 30s to lower 40s. Patchy fog.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and brisk. Northwest wind of 10 to 20 mph. They’ll relax some in the afternoon. Highs upper 40s to the mid 50s.
Sunday night: Clear and chilly. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs near 60. Lows mid 30s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Morning shower. Partly sunny. Highs lower 60s and breezy. Lows lower 40s.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 40s.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs lower 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. Highs lower 50s.
