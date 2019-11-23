One dead after home shooting in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, V.A. (WVIR) - A 19-year-old woman is dead after her brother accidentally shot her inside of a Waynesboro home. Cesar Felipe Ruiz, 21, faces a number of charges including involuntary manslaughter.
Police say they responded to reports of a shooting on Ridgewood Road around 9:47 a.m. on Saturday. When they arrived, officers say they found Yesenia Katelyn Ruiz dead - shot once with a rifle.
Cesar Felipe Ruiz is being held pending a bond hearing.
Waynesboro Police Department Press Release:
The Waynesboro Police Department has charged a 21-year-old man in the accidental fatal shooting of his 19-year-old sister.
At approximately 9:47 A.M. officers, along with Fire and EMS, responded to a residence in the 700 Block of Ridgewood Rd. for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, they found 19-year-old Yesenia Katelyn Ruiz who had been shot once with a rifle and was deceased.
Cesar Felipe Ruiz, of Waynesboro, has been charged with the following:
18.2-36 - Involuntary Manslaughter
18.2-279 – Unlawfully Discharge a Firearm within an Occupied Building
18.2-56.1- Reckless Handling of a Firearm
Mr. Ruiz is being held pending a bond hearing in Waynesboro General District Court.
