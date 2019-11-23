No. 3 Virginia ends season with 3-2 loss to Washington State in NCAA second round.

They’re a hard team to play against and they took us out of our game at times today. It became very physical and they are a very physical and athletic team. They imposed their style on us more and give them credit, they scored three goals on us and we haven’t given up that many goals in a game all year long. I wish them well. The better team won today.”Washington State struck first, scoring in the 13th minute when Makame Gomera-Stevens slipped a ball ahead to Averie Collins down the left side of the box. Collins took the shot along the end line, slipping it through the Cavalier defense along the face of the goal and in right past the far post for the 1-0 lead.