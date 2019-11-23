More than 80 Charlottesville business participate in Downtown Mall Crawl

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - If you do make the trip to downtown Charlottesville this weekend, you may be on your way to winning hundreds of dollars. More than 80 businesses are taking part in the ‘Downtown Mall Crawl’ beginning Saturday through December 8.
In order to be entered to win a $250 gift card, you have to make 6 or more qualifying purchases at the participating businesses.
"The point is to encourage folks to shop local, shop downtown and enjoy the holidays,” Magpie Knits Co-Founder Blair Williamson said.
After buying something, each customer will get a stamp on a map card. Winners of the drawing will be notified by Friday, December 13.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.