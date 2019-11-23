Jefferson Theater is helping collect gifts for Mason’s Toy Box

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Those heading to a show at the Jefferson Theater can stop by a toy store on their way to help a child at a hospital celebrate the holidays. Jefferson Theater is partnering with Mason's Toy Box to host a toy drive at shows this month.
Patrons have three more opportunities to bring a toy that will be delivered to a hospitalized child. A mother founded Mason's Toy Box to remember her son who passed away from cancer eight years ago.
"It means a lot to keep my son’s memory alive, for one, and to help these families in situations that I know all too well. We had a lot of help when Mason was sick so I like to give back,” Mason’s Toy Box Co-Founder Kelley Kassay said.
The group will start delivering toys to hospitals on December 13 and they are looking for volunteers. You can get in touch by visiting Mason’s Toy Box Facebook page.
