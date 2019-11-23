Jefferson School & Front Porch host jazz concert for music education program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - The Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and the Front Porch Music School are using the power of jazz to address Charlottesville’s achievement gap between minority and white students.
They’re working to create a music education program specifically geared toward African American children. It’s all part of an effort to raise money for a new program called ‘Eko Ise’ at the Jefferson School.
“Started talking about the state of music in Charlottesville and what we could do to elevate it. This is what we came up with,” Leslie Scott-Jones, with the Jefferson School, said.
They came up with a music school, hoping to give students an opportunity to train with professionals in Charlottesville. Friday's concert was all about raising funds to make that a reality.
“We have always wanted to teach. The combination of music and history suggests that we are offering these students, a deep cultural experience,” Andrea Douglas, with the Jefferson School, said.
Organizers say the program will not only teach students musical skills.
“Music helps you learn other subjects. It helps you in math. It helps you cognitively. So we wanted to help fill that gap by providing teachers that are in fact themselves working musicians,” Scott-Jones said.
“White children are scoring the 90 percentile. Black children are scoring in the 40 percentile in their SOL scores, right? There has got to be something that we can do,” Douglas said.
They're hoping to reach aspiring young musicians who may not have access to this kind of opportunity.
“Kids that are really into music and then by the time they get to high school their parents can't afford individual teachers for them. So they just put it down and that's a shame,” Scott-Jones said.
The Jefferson School will be hosting a series of concerts over the next year to raise money for the music school. The next one will be in May featuring R&B music.
Jefferson School African American Heritage Center & Front Porch Roots Music School Press Release:
On November 22 at 8:00 pm, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and Front Porch Roots Music School presents INPerformance: Jazz. Doors open at 7:30. PM.
Local musician Ivan Orr has curated a concert of four singers who will perform Jazz tunes from the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Anita Baker, Gregory Porter, Shirley Horn and Rachelle Farrell. Performing are Ti Ames, Daphne Brown, Leslie M. Scott-Jones and Lane Stowe.
The show will be hosted by Ike Anderson, a community performer known and loved by all for his infectious enthusiasm. Musicians include pianist Ivan Orr, Bassist Eric J. Thomas, drummer Robinson Hubbard and special guest Lane Stowe playing trumpet and flugelhorn.
Eko Ise a new conservatory-style music education program born of the collaborative effort of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and the Front Porch. The program is tailored to and specifically for African American children ages 8 to 18. Charlottesville has one of the largest racial achievement gaps in the United States. Many studies have confirmed that music education aids in socialization and academic success rate, thus, we hope Eko Ise can be one of the many ways that Charlottesville will work mitigate its achievement gap.
Louis Armstrong said, "All music is folk music, I ain't never heard no horse sing a song."
According to Leslie Scott Jones, Jefferson School African American Heritage theater director, “through this series of concerts we hope to create, not just one night of entertainment, but a destination for grown folk to come, have a drink, a conversation with their neighbor, and listen to a group of stellar musicians create what some believe indescribable...Jazz.”
This concert is part of a series called INPerformance, featuring Black artists and Black music genres that will be held to raise funds for Eko Ise.
