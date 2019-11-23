Jefferson School & Front Porch host jazz concert for music education program

Eko Ise a new conservatory-style music education program born of the collaborative effort of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center and the Front Porch. The program is tailored to and specifically for African American children ages 8 to 18. Charlottesville has one of the largest racial achievement gaps in the United States. Many studies have confirmed that music education aids in socialization and academic success rate, thus, we hope Eko Ise can be one of the many ways that Charlottesville will work mitigate its achievement gap.