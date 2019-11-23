Fourth Street SE closed between Water & Garrett Streets on November 22-24

By Daniel Grimes and Hailey Wilt | November 23, 2019 at 5:52 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 5:52 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - If you're doing some early holiday shopping or just traveling downtown this weekend, be prepared for a few backups.

Fourth Street Southeast from Water Street to Garrett Street is closed to traffic.

The closure started Friday night and it goes through Sunday evening for the removal of a construction crane.

A detour is in place to redirect traffic.

City of Charlottesville Press Release:

