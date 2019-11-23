Depot at Valley Pike hosts grand opening in Weyers Cave

WEYERS CAVE, V.A. (WHSV) - A little piece of valley history is now restored at the Valley Pike Farm Market. About a year ago the Fort Defiance Train Station was moved to the property.
Owner David Gardner says it's been a process restoring the Old Train Depot but now it's open as a seasonal shop. Gardner says it's about 95% original, even down to the ticket window.
"It fits right in with kind of our culture, because really what we're about is trying to preserve the history of our valley, and of course the train depot fits right into that,” Valley Pike Farm Market Owner David Gardner said.
Gardner says the space is an extension of the Farm Market, full of pieces from local artisans.
Depot at Valley Pike Press Release:
Weyers Cave, Va., Nov 19, 2019—The much-anticipated grand opening of the Depot at Valley Pike will be Friday, November 22.
The Fort Defiance Depot, now named the Depot at Valley Pike, serves as an extension of Valley Pike Farm Market, and as a testament to the importance of the Shenandoah Valley’s agro-industrial history. Through thoughtful preservation and a commitment to adapt with the rapidly shifting agricultural landscape, the Depot at Valley Pike has been given another chance to serve the communities that call the Shenandoah Valley home.
The Depot will feature curated holiday and seasonal gifts from craftsmen and artisans throughout the United States, as well as a selection of local wine and craft beer for patrons to enjoy while browsing.
