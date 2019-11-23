Cville Mapping Project tracks the history of racially restricted neighborhoods

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Cville Mapping Project volunteers are combing through deeds and properties from more than a century ago. They’re looking for racially restrictive covenants that they say still impacts people’s lives.
At a kick-off event on Saturday, the project trained volunteers to help in the research. The mapping initiative has compiled and digitized more than a hundred thousand pages of data from the 1880s to the 1960s. Now, volunteers are being asked to help identify language in the records that prevented minorities from living in certain neighborhoods.
“A lot of these neighborhoods that existed, well beyond my birth back into the late 1800s early 1900s actually were founded with racially restrictive clauses within property records,” Jordy Yager, the project’s founder, said. "So that they were restricted to white-only residents.”
A racially restrictive covenant is an agreement that was made within a community to ban non-white minorities from living there. In Charlottesville, neighborhoods like Locust Grove had such provisions as early as the 1890s. Such covenants weren’t made illegal until 1968, with the passage of the Fair Housing Act.
According to the group, that racially restrictive language is still impacting the city today because of how it shaped the city’s neighborhoods.
“One of the things we see with both the geographic and the socioeconomic data is that where you live determines what happens to you in life,” Yager explained. “So you could live in one neighborhood and have a predictable sort of set of life outcomes, such as educational outcomes, health outcomes, whether or not you come into interaction with the criminal justice system.”
The Jefferson School’s African American Heritage Center hosted the training event. They see the project as an opportunity to educate people about these practices, but also to go beyond that into actionable policy.
“As you’re looking at these documents and you’re reading these documents you’re learning so much about Charlottesville,” Andrea Douglas, director of the Center said. “The idea is that that should then translate into some sort of action, some sort of policy space.”
After Saturday’s event, the project went from 15 volunteers to more than 140. If you’re interested in taking part in this project to help log racial covenants at home, you can click here.
