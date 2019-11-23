Cold rain through this evening

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - Rainy and chilly tonight for most areas. Higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains will remain in the 30s and some freezing rain is possible. An average of a half in of rain expected. Rain exits after midnight.
Sunshine returns Sunday, along with breezy conditions. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Pleasant and dry weather for traveling Monday and Tuesday, along with temperatures edging up. Temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will give us a chance for a shower Wednesday morning. It’s still looking breezy and dry for Thanksgiving Day.
Saturday night: Chilly rain. Patchy fog. Some ice possible over the highest elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Mainly on elevated and untreated surfaces. Lows upper 30s to near 40 degrees.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High near 60. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Early shower. Drier afternoon and breezy. Highs lower 60s.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.