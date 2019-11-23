Christmas light show gives back to Fluvanna County’s animal shelters

FLUVANNA COUNTY, V.A. (WVIR) - The holidays are fast approaching and one Fluvanna man is using his Christmas lights display to bring the community together during this season of giving.
Jeff Spinello is going on almost 20 years of decorating his home from top to bottom for the holidays while helping raise money for a good cause. It’s often referred to as the most wonderful time of the year.
"This is something I enjoy doing and sharing with the community,” Spinello said.
Almost half a million lights cover Spinello's Lake Monticello home where every year he spreads holiday cheer.
"I just love sharing this with everybody,” Spinello said.
He spends months planning the meticulously choreographed lighting arrangements that sync up with music. "It’s one thing to make the lights flash to the music but to choreograph them is so much more impressive.”
Spinello calls his hard work well worth it. Over the years, Spinello has raised thousands of dollars to benefit all four of Fluvanna County’s animal shelters. "There’s a barrel outside for pet supplies, pet food, blankets - whatever you want to donate.”
Spinello says the joy these lights bring never gets old. “Watch the people and they are so thankful that I do this every year. It’s amazing the comments I get. It makes it worth it.”
Every night from Friday until the first week of January, cars will line up to enjoy the show.
"Oh the kids love it the parents love it too we actually have families that come out here after dinner almost every day,” Spinello said.
Every year the show gets bigger and so does the holiday spirit.
"I finally turned it all on at once and I can't believe this is what I created,” Spinello said.
If you want to see the show, you can go out to Lewis Court in Lake Monticello any day between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. until the first week of January.
Contact Jeff Spinello here.
Copyright 2019 WVIR. All rights reserved.