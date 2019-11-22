Chilly Rain Saturday. Brighter skies Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A cold start Saturday morning, with clouds making a quick return. A storm developing across the Mississippi Valley will move over the Mid Atlantic region on Saturday, making for a rainy and chilly day with highs stuck in the low 40s. Higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains and parts of the Valley will remain in the 30s and some freezing rain is possible. While showers develop mainly during the afternoon, the steadier rain is expected Saturday night. Currently, rain amounts of a half to one inch expected.
Sunshine returns Sunday, along with breezy conditions. Highs in the low 50s. Pleasant and dry weather for traveling Monday and Tuesday, along with temperatures edging up. Temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s Tuesday and Wednesday. A cold front will give us a chance of some showers Wednesday morning. Currently, breezy and dry for Thanksgiving Day.
Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows upper 20s to low 30s. Some patchy fog and frost by dawn.
Saturday: Clouds thicken, chilly. Showers, mainly by afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.
Saturday night: Chilly rain. Patchy fog. Some possible ice over the highest elevations. Lows upper 30s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, breezy. highs in the low 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Lows lower 30s.
Tuesday: Partly sunny. High near 60. Lows in the 40s.
Wednesday: Early showers. Drier afternoon and breezy. Highs lower 60s.
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.
Friday: Sun and clouds. Highs upper 40s to low 50s.
