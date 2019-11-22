Chilly Rain Saturday. Brighter skies Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, V.A. (WVIR) - A cold start Saturday morning, with clouds making a quick return. A storm developing across the Mississippi Valley will move over the Mid Atlantic region on Saturday, making for a rainy and chilly day with highs stuck in the low 40s. Higher elevations of the Blue Ridge Mountains and parts of the Valley will remain in the 30s and some freezing rain is possible. While showers develop mainly during the afternoon, the steadier rain is expected Saturday night. Currently, rain amounts of a half to one inch expected.